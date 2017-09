A woman trying to find her family's lost dog had to be rescued from the Tucson Mountains. (Photo: KVOA)

A woman trying to find her family's lost dog had to be rescued from the Tucson Mountains.

Drexel Heights Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's Department rescued the 28-year-old woman whose dog had been missing for a week.

She was then taken to Banner University Medical Center Tucson with non-life-threatening injuries.

