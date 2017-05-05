Woman caught smuggling three pounds of heroin taped to her buttocks

Heroin was found taped to a woman's buttocks at the Nogales border crossing. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

NOGALES, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini crossing were not fooled by a woman who appeared to have a little extra something in her pants.

According to officials, the 47-year-old Arizona woman was detained Tuesday after three pounds of heroin were found taped to her buttocks during an inspection.

She attempted to smuggle the drugs from Mexico using a pedestrian lane at the border crossing.

Officials say the heroin is estimated to be worth more than $45,000.

