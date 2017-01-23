Winter weather causes High Country school closures

Snow in Flagstaff on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The weekend winter storms have caused a few High Country schools to divert from regular schedules.

Flagstaff Unified School District announced all of its schools would be closed Monday citing the winter storm and hazardous driving conditions as the cause.

"FUSD employees expected to work on snow days should arrive to work at a safe and appropriate time due to the road conditions in your area," the school district said in an alert on its website.

The school district said later Monday that classes would also be canceled on Tuesday.

The Blue Ridge Unified School District announced its schools would also be on a two-hour delay, citing expected snow conditions, high winds and potentially dangerous road conditions in the afternoon as the cause.

The school district said the cancellation applies to students, staff, events and sports activities.

Coconino Community College will also be closed on Monday.

Northern Arizona University's announced it will close at 3 p.m. All classes are canceled.

