Winter warning: Bring your pets indoors

A dog under a blanket. (Photo: fotyma/Thinkstock)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - As temperatures dip below freezing in much northern Arizona at night, the Coconino County Humane Association is reminding pet owners to move their animals indoors when it's cold.

Snow is in the forecast for this week in Flagstaff, bringing your four-legged friends indoors could save their life.

"They can get hypothermic," said Kathy Meeks, a manager at the Coconino County Humane Association. "You think they're just resting, but they're body temperature is lower. And if it gets too bad they can expire in the night."

The Humane Association of the United States has a few tips for keeping your pets safe and warm this winter:

Keep pets sheltered

Under no circumstances should pet cats be left outdoors. If your dog must stay out of the house, be sure they have an enclosed, dry area that is big enough for them to move around but small enough to keep the heat in. A garage is also a good option.

Keep them dry

Exposed skin on noses, ears and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. Be sure to keep them covered and dry.

Be aware of chemicals

Rock salt and chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate the pads of your pets feet. Wipe them down with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth.

Be aware of poisons

Antifreeze is a deadly poison. Wipe it up after use and keep it out of reach.

Check their water frequently

Even if it's not freezing, the shade can come in and freeze a water bowl. Break it throughout the day to keep your pet hydrated.

Horses and other large animals are well adapted to handle the cold. It is a personal preference to blanket them or not. The Humane Association recommends giving them access to a barn or three-sided run-in so they can escape the wind and cold.

Lastly, speak out. If you see a pet in the cold, politely tell the owner you're concerned. If someone you raise concerns with doesn't respond well you can report them by following the steps listed on the Humane Association's website.

