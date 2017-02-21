Winter storms have taken toll on Northern Arizona highways

ADOT is dealing with potholes on Northern Arizona roadways. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Each winter, ADOT has to deal with potholes on Northern Arizona's roads.

But this year, the Flagstaff area was hit hard by back-to-back winter storms, causing more issues on the roadways.

"Potholes are an annual challenge for us," said Ryan Harding with ADOT. "This year we had back-to-back winter storms over Christmas and New Years, and we had several systems move in over January. That just exacerbates the problem."

“You get moisture in the ground, it freezes overnight when the temperatures drop. It thaws in the morning. When you put traffic over it, it really stresses the pavement and it can start to breakaway," said Harding. “So we have crews out there, we identify where they are, and they will go out there and they’ll fill the potholes with a mix. We have a patch mix that we use and we’ve used over 10 tons of it so far this winter just in filling those potholes. That’s the immediate kind of thing that we do.”

Harding says there is a plan in place, once winter is over, to provide a more permanent fix along I-40 between Flagstaff and Williams.

(© 2017 KPNX)