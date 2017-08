Wine on I-40 Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation)

WINSLOW, Ariz. - Wine bottles spilled onto the roadway after a crash involving a semi on eastbound Interstate 40 near Winslow Saturday.

Traffic exited and re-entered the highway at Meteor City, which is Exit 239, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said there were no injuries.

