Whole Foods to close 9 stores, including 1 in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Whole Foods Market Inc. announced they will close nine existing stores nationwide, including one in Prescott.

In an email response, Whole Foods corporation communication coordinator Betsy Harden stated, “As part of yesterday’s Q1 earnings, we did announce the close of nine stores including our Prescott, Arizona location. This was part of an overall evaluation of our portfolio of stores as we work to position Whole Food Market for long-term success.”

Harden also stated, “It was not a decision that was made lightly and we are working closely with all affected team members.”

The Prescott stores is expected to close Friday, February 10 at 5 p.m. The nine stores that Whole Foods plans to close are in Arizona as well as California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico and Utah.

