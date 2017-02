Sample of beer. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Breweries across the state are ready to put on Arizona Beer Week.

The 10-day festival takes place all over the state starting Feb. 9 - 18.

The craft beer culture gets a chance to sample new brews and learn more about brewing. Food trucks will also be on site.

For more information, check the beer trail map and purchase tickets here.

(© 2017 KPNX)