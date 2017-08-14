What are Arizona's hate groups?

United States map with icons of identified hate groups by Southern Poverty Law Center. (Photo: Image from SPLC website)

PHOENIX - The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified the hate groups it says has statewide membership in Arizona.

The Soldiers of Odin started in Europe as an anti-immigrant group, but has since spread to the 42 states in the US, the SPLC said. In Arizona, the SPLC lists it as an anti-Muslim group based in Flagstaff.

In the Phoenix area, a website called bombislam.com features its founder harassing and insulting Muslims and Islam.

The Southern Poverty Law Center also lists the Alliance Defending Freedom, Family Watch International and Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe as being anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Vanguard America is a self-proclaimed "white nationalist" group, but also claims to be against gay rights, the jewish people and says fascism is "America's next step".

The SPLC list also includes the Nation of Islam and a West Valley church called Israel United in Christ. Both are listed as Black Separatist hate groups.

The SPLC identified The Free American and ACT America as hate groups operating in Tucson.

And the group also lists the US Border Guard and American Border Patrol as anti-immigrant groups in Southern Arizona.

To see the identified hate groups click here.

