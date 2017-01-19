Weather-related Arizona closures Friday

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Unified School District and Blue Ridge School District have announced that they'll both be closed tomorrow due to snow.
Coconino County offices also implemented a soft closure at 4 p.m. Thursday, leaving minimum staff in place until 5 p.m.
