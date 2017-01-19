KPNX
Weather-related Arizona closures Friday

12 News , KPNX 6:29 PM. MST January 19, 2017

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Unified School District and Blue Ridge School District have announced that they'll both be closed tomorrow due to snow.

READ: Snow hits Flagstaff; rain in Phoenix

Coconino County offices also implemented a soft closure at 4 p.m. Thursday, leaving minimum staff in place until 5 p.m.

Check back on 12news.com for more closures as they are announced.

RADAR: Flagstaff metro radar

(© 2017 KPNX)


