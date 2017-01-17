WATCH: Video shows rabid bobcat attack man in Sedona

A video still shows a bobcat attacked a man in Sedona on January 12, 2017. (Photo: Athena Belton/Flagstaff resident)

SEDONA, Ariz. - A bobcat that was killed after it reportedly attacked as many as four people in Sedona on Thursday tested positive for rabies, according to Arizona Game and Fish.

A Flagstaff couple witnessed the attacks on a man in a restaurant's parking lot, and then captured video of the aftermath.

Athena and John Belton were pulling their car into the Los Abrigados parking lot when they saw some kind of animal running under cars.

A video still shows a bobcat under a car in Sedona on January 12, 2017. (Photo: Athena Belton/Flagstaff resident)

"We thought it was a dog or cat and then I said, 'wait... that's a bobcat,'" said Athena Belton. "Then the cat jumped on a guy's back."

She said the man tried to pull the bobcat off his back and other people ran over to help him.

"Then a bystander grabbed the cat with his bare hands and tried to capture it. The cat got lose though and ran off under another car," Athena Belton said.

Arizona Game and Fish spokesperson Shelly Shepherd said her staff took a report of a bobcat attacking a man in Sedona early Thursday morning. Then it reportedly attacked three other people around 2 p.m. that day.

The Game and Fish crew later found and shot the bobcat, Shepherd said. They tested the dead animal for rabies and the test came back positive.

Athena Belton is glad the bobcat was caught, and is thankful she and her husband were still in their car with their dog at the time of the attack.

A video still shows a bobcat running under a car in Sedona on January 12, 2017. (Photo: Athena Belton/Flagstaff resident)

"If we had opened our car door and were walking across that parking lot just when the bobcat attacked, it's hard telling what could have happened to us," she said.

Game and Fish are investigating and believe the same bobcat is responsible for both attacks.

They say people should always be on alert for wild animals acting strangely or that attack humans, and should make report any incidents to 911 immediately.

