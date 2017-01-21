WATCH: Helicopter rescues woman stranded on car in flooded wash in New River

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Helicopter drops a life jacket to a woman stranded on top of her car in a flooded wash. (Photo: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Crews rescued a woman trapped on top of her car in a flooded wash early Saturday morning.

The Daisy Mountain Fire Department said call came in around 12:45 Saturday morning to report two people stranded on top of a vehicle submerged in a wash about three miles east of Interstate 17.

One of the people on top of the car managed to get safely to land, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the woman was standing on top of her car, which was almost fully submerged in the rapidly flowing wash and trapped against some rocks.

Multiple Fire Departments and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took part in rescuing the stranded woman. After dropping a life jacket to her, a helicopter was able to rescue her using their skid.

The woman was evaluated by firefighters and released at the scene. Neither she nor the rescuers reported any injuries.

