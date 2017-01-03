Volunteers find 5 skeletal remains in Arizona desert

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

AJO, Ariz. (AP) - An organization that helps migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border says volunteers found five separate skeletal remains in the deep Arizona desert within a week.

No More Deaths says the bodies were found from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 in remote areas near Ajo, Arizona, by volunteers with the organization in Tucson and Phoenix, along with a group from Ajo.

The findings highlight the plight of migrants crossing the Arizona desert with its wildly varying temperatures. The Sonoran Desert is extremely rugged and has temperatures that drop dramatically overnight.

Data gathered by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner and the advocacy group Humane Borders shows 144 bodies were found in the first 11 months of 2016.

The medical examiner's 2015 annual report shows recoveries peaked at 223 in 2010.

