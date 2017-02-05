Volunteer team investigates Casa Grande cold cases

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Three retired law enforcement officers are volunteering to take on a backlog of cold cases at the Casa Grande Police Department.



The Casa Grande Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2kasuWR) homicides and sexual assaults represent some of the department's 55 unsolved crimes, with some dating back decades.



Department spokesman Thomas Anderson said law enforcement is not going to give up trying to solve these crimes.



Three cases were sent back to detectives for further investigation after the volunteers found new information.



Retired police chief Charles L. Shayler was volunteering with the Citizens On Patrol program alongside retired police chief Paul Ricks and retired officer Jim Jensen before they started working on the cold case team.



They all have decades of law enforcement experience.



Unsolved cases are considered cold after two years.

