Vietnam veteran moved by traveling war memorial

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Vietnam veterans and their families gathered at Twin Arrows Casino near Flagstaff over the past week to see the traveling Vietnam Veterans War Memorial.

The moving wall has had a profound effect on Marine Corps veteran, Lupe Velasco, who lost three of six members of his unit in the war.

"The first time I saw it, I was in Los Angeles, California, I was scared and I was apprehensive," Velasco said. "When I saw the wall and I knew I had friends there I said, 'why them and not me?’"

The half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been touring the country for over 30 years.

The wall has been on display at the casino since Aug. 10 and will be taken down Aug. 16.

Velasco has visited the wall four times and has been a big source of personal healing.

“Each time it’s gotten easier for me, it just has for some reason. And I think that’s why a lot of people call it the healing wall – because it has healed me," he said.

The wall will be hosted in Carrolton, Kentucky starting Sept. 7.

