VIDEO: Wild jaguar roams southern Arizona mountains

A wild jaguar named Sombra in southern Arizona. (Photo: Russ McSpadden/Center for Biological Diversity)

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) - Wildlife conservationists have released new video footage showing what is believed to be the third jaguar to be seen in the United States in the past few years.

The Center for Biological Diversity released the video taken this summer on Thursday, saying the big cat (named Sombra, Spanish for "shadow") was the same one first seen on camera in November 2016.

The video also shows a black bear, deer, mountain lion, coati and black bear cub passing through.

Conservationists think the recent sightings are evidence that the jaguar is returning to the U.S. They're suing to stop a proposed wall on the border, which they say will deter jaguars who migrate from south.

The Southwest was home to jaguars before habitat loss and predator control programs aimed at protecting livestock eliminated them over the last 150 years.

