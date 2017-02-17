Verify: Plan to use National Guard soldiers to police borders?

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

The Associated Press published a leaked draft memo from the Department of Homeland Security that sought to investigate the possibility of using 100,000 National Guard soldiers to police American borders.

In light of the leak, we decided to ask those familiar with border policy what they thought about the effectiveness and legality of such an aggressive approach at the border.

Former Arizona National Guard chief lawyer Terry Woods and immigration attorney Delia Salvatierra both said policing the border with soldiers would be a mistake.

