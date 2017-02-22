Figure shows the proposed Dreamport Villiage plan mapped out near the I-8 and I-10 junction in Casa Grande. (Photo: Screenshot via documents submitted to City of Casa Grande)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The team behind a development that's been billed as a Disney World-like destination resort in Casa Grande is saying it never intended to raise expectations that high.

Alan Segall said Wednesday his company, The Block Sports, was referencing Disney World as an example of the potential for development. Planning documents the company filed with the city of Casa Grande say the town is poised for a boost in popularity, similar to Orlando before Disney built the park.

"Essentially our park has a head start design-wise compared to what Disney had to go through," Segall said.

The plans call for a theme park, water park, retail, entertainment space, housing, even a movie studio, though Segall declined to give details about what companies would partner and operate them. At the center of the plan is a space called "The Block Sports," which Segall did not want to give details about either.

"I'm afraid of copycats," he said.

Scottsdale attorney Jordan Rose is representing Segall's company. She said they're ready to move as soon as the city grants their zoning application.

"They'll be closing on about 1,500 acres of real estate," Rose said. "These guys have a tremendous vision and the have the financial wherewithal to carry out the vision."

The development's zoning application goes before the Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission March 2.

