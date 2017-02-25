Vehicle strikes Sierra Vista officer, shoplifting suspect

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Sierra Vista authorities say a police officer and a shoplifting suspect were both injured when struck by a vehicle during a foot pursuit.

City spokesman Adam Curtis says the officer was released from a hospital after treatment of unspecified injuries following the Friday night incident, and police Corp. Tim Wachtel of the Sierra Vista Police Department says the female suspect is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the male officer made contact with the suspect shortly before 7 p.m. and that she ran off and he pursued her onto Fry Boulevard.

Officials say there was a brief struggle before the officer and suspect were struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Sierra Vista police and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

