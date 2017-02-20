Unusual rise of deadly puppy virus in Flagstaff blamed on weather

There has been a spike in cases of parvo in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Photo: Jenn Miraval) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Some Flagstaff veterinarians are concerned about an unusually high number of parvovirus cases this early in the season.

Parvo can be transmitted through previously affected animal fecal left in soils where the virus can live up to two years. This puppy virus is usually active through the spring and summer months.

Dr. Monet Martin from the Kaibab Veterinary Clinic says that the increase in pavro cases is due to the warm weather and the moisture left from the hard snowfall left a few weeks back.

The rise in cases is because the weather is unusually warm for the region.

Several symptoms of parvo are severe vomiting, lost of appetite, and bloody or foul-smelling diarrhea. If your puppy has any of these symptoms take them to the clinic immediately. Parvo is usually seen in dogs less than a year old, so to prevent this disease make sure that pups starting at six to eight weeks get their vaccinations.

