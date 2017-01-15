University rolls out new doctorate program in astronomy

Northern Arizona University students and staff are stuck near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on Feb. 24, 2015 because of snow. (Photo: NAU)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Northern Arizona University is offering a new doctorate program in astronomy.



The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2jnQyFr) students who enroll will have access to the university observatory, labs and nearby Lowell Observatory.



Physics and astronomy department chairman Stephen Tegler says it's taken decades of work to get the program running.



He said this is an opportunity for students as well as the five new faculty members who will need to be hired.



Program coordinator and professor David Trilling said the program brings opportunities for student research as well as grant funding.



Four students have enrolled so far.



Trilling says the goal is to grow the program to 25 students.



University President Rita Cheng said the new course of study will expand NAU's research footprint.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.