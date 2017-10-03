University of Arizona grad killed in Las Vegas attack

Former University of Arizona student Christiana Duarte has been reported missing in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.(Photo: KVOA)

University of Arizona graduate Christiana Duarte who was reported missing in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas is dead, NBC Los Angeles reports.

According to NBCLA's Jonathan Gonzalez, her family confirmed the died in the attack.

Gonzalez said the 21-year-old had just recently graduated and was working for the Los Angeles Kings.

Just confirmed w/ family that Christiana Duarte died in the #lasvegasattack. She had been reported missing. She was 21 years old. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/vSaLIua3n6 — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) October 3, 2017

Friends and family said she was part of the 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed over 50 people and injured over 500 more, Las Vegas officials said Monday.

If anyone has any information please let us know. Please keep Christiana Duarte in your prayers as well. https://t.co/OoBDBQ9lOD — Sigma Kappa AZ (@SigmaKappaAZ) October 2, 2017

Police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock shot from the 32nd floor of a casino, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

The City of Las Vegas has issued a hotline, helping people who are looking for their loved ones. You can call them at 1-800-536-9488.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 KVOA

© 2017 KPNX-TV