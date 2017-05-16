Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball prize is expiring next week

Powerball (Photo: WKYC)

Check your old lottery tickets! The Arizona Lottery says there is an unclaimed $50,000 Powerball prize that is expiring May 22.

The draw date was November 23, 2016. The winning numbers are 07-32-41-47-61 and the Powerball is 03. The Arizona Lottery is telling players to search in every nook and cranny for the winning ticket so the winner can claim the cash prize before it expires.

For those who aren’t winners of the $50,000 prize, there's still good news. The current Powerball jackpot is $204 million.

Along with that jackpot, the Arizona Lottery says there are more ways to win. Players can purchase a $2 ticket for chances of winning non-jackpot prizes that range from $4 to $1 million, and don’t forget the Power Play option. For an additional $1, the Power Play offers players a chance to multiply any non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

To learn more about the Arizona Lottery and to search all the unclaimed prizes visit www.arizonalottery.com.

