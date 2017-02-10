Tyler Kost sentenced to 3 years in sex crimes case

Tyler Kost, 2014. (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, Ariz. - A San Tan Valley student accused of sexually abusing underage girls for years could be out of jail as early as Friday, his lawyer says.

Judge Kevin White sentenced Kost to three years in prison on Friday for each of the felony counts, set to serve concurrently. He gave Kost 990 days of credit for time already served in jail, meaning Kost could be released early. His lawyer says that early release could happen Friday.

Judge White also ordered Kost be placed on probation for 15 years.

Kost read a short statement to the court, asking for leniency in sentencing.

"I'm so sorry for the pain I caused," Kost said.

Kost initially pleaded not guilty, but entered into a plea deal with prosecutors in January. He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of child abuse.

Kost had originally been accused of molesting 11 girls, ages 12 to 17. Kost was between 13 and 18 years old at the time. He was charged with 27 felonies ranging from sexual conduct with a minor to child molestation.

Several of Kost's victims read statements to the court, saying they did not believe Kost was sorry for what he'd done.

"You thought you were untouchable,"one victim told Kost. "I truly don't think you're capable of feeling remorse."

The plea deal called for Kost to go to jail for between three and seven and a half years, 15 years supervised probation, as well as register as a sex offender. Kost, now 20, could petition to be removed from the sex offender registry when he turns 25.

Kost's lawyers initially claimed the girls had conspired to set Kost up. They pointed to Facebook chat messages that they claimed showed a group of the girls conspiring against him.

Prosecutors accused Kost's attorneys of sticking to that defense, even during the sentencing phase. And Kost's attorney continued to present information about the alleged conspiracy and veracity of the victim's statements to police.

"We provided a binder," Kost's attorney said, talking about the lengthy settlement conference that resulted in the plea deal, "that called into question much of what the victims said."

Kost's attorney's told the judge he should consider, among other factors, Kost's age at the time of the assaults as a mitigating factor, saying Kost was under the age of 18 for nearly all of them. He also told the judge doctors said Kost had a low risk of reoffending.

