Two-year-old reunited with her parents

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Two fatal car crashes on I-17 Monday morning
-
Essential oils and the sun do not mix
-
PCSO locate parents of found little girl
-
Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms
-
80 year old crowned high school prom queen
-
Jimmy John's customer appreciation day 2016
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Why these Arizona high schools are the best in U.S. - and why they're not
-
Heroic teachers confront 6th grader with gun
More Stories
-
Arizona educators file $2 billion lawsuit against…May. 1, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Amy Van Dyken-Rouen: Maybe this was supposed to happen to meMay. 1, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
DPS: Motorcyclist, good Samaritan killed in…May. 1, 2017, 6:09 a.m.