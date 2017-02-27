Two Chairs: Illegal immigration and the border

Hernan from Phoenix talks with 12 News' Brahm Resnik about immigration. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

Catch Brahm's full report, sharing Arizonans' perspectives on the complex issue of illegal immigration on 12 News at 10.

There's the wall on the border. Then's there's the wall between us.

Illegal immigration is one of the more divisive issues in Arizona. It has been for years.

President Donald Trump's crackdown on the country's 11 million undocumented immigrants has made the border a national issue again.

On Tuesday night, the country will come face-to-face with Arizona's reality.

Congressmen Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva plan to bring the two children of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the Mesa woman who was deported to Mexico three weeks ago, to Trump's State of the Union speech.

We asked Arizonans in Fountain Hills, Phoenix and Tempe how they view the issue, for our "Two Chairs" segment. We set up two chairs and let people sit down and talk to us.

Renate, Fountain Hills Renate is from Fountain Hills. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"I don't even want to watch TV anymore. It makes me sick to my stomach. They'll break into your houses, they'll steal your car. You know, they'll go into Mesa and all these suburbs and I am sick of it. These people think they can get everything free. No! We didn't get anything free. Why should they get free? You know, it's wrong."

Prentice, Tempe Prentice is from Tempe. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"It is a racist town. This is a racist state. Arizona is a racist state... They hear in Donald Trump what they want to hear... division and derision."

Joshua, Phoenix Joshua is from Phoenix. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"They didn't choose to be born in Mexico, or Iraq, or wherever they're from. I was born in Arizona but if I was born 115 miles south of the border, then I'd be fighting to get into the U.S., too. And, if you say 'No, you have to come in legally.' How can someone in Guatemala who hasn't had a formal education, who has been struggling their whole life -- how can they find the resources and the money to move to America legally when there are hundreds of thousands of other people trying to do it?"

Tina, Gilbert Tina is from Gilbert. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"When I think of the word 'immigration' now, I think of negativity. If you would have asked me that 30 or 40 years ago, I considered my families and, you know, forefathers immigrated to this country. But now, immigration to me, it's just not nice... I think of a lot of laws being broken. A lot of trespassers. I just think of the ugliness of it."

Luis, Phoenix Luis is from Phoenix. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"Families, immigrants, they will always adapt. There's always a way to do something. It's kind of unfair what's happening, but we can't really take it personal. Trump has said some things, but you can't take that too personal, because then if we start responding, he's just going to keep throwing it at us."

Hernan, Phoenix Hernan is from Phoenix. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"I don't necessarily feel attacked individually, but as my community, I have family members who are actually concerned. I know people personally, who are concerned. My girlfriend's parents are concerned. Because they are here illegally and though it is understood they shouldn't be here, and though it is a very, very just, conflicting topic. They're breaking the law, yes. They're here for a good reason, yes. Does that justify it?"

Anita, Olympia, Wash. Anita is from Olympia, Washington. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

"Immigration is coming to a land that is a lot better than what you've had, but coming to it in the right way. When we came, there was a waiting period ... so to me, that is the right way. And if I see someone not coming that way, to me, that is degrading to me. Because I had to go that way. I understand why people want to come here, but come that way in the right way."

(© 2017 KPNX)