Tuskegee Airman Dr. Thurston L. Gaines, Jr., dies at 94

Thurston L. Gaines, Jr., Freeport, NY, Class 44-G in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945. (Photo: Toni Frissell via LOC.gov)

MURRIETA, Calif. - One of the original Tuskegee Airmen, Dr. Thurston L. Gaines, Jr., died in California Saturday. He was 94.

Gaines, as one of World War II's Tuskegee Airmen, was one of the United State's first black military pilots. He flew a P-51 Mustang in 1945.

In April 1945, Gaines was shot down over Germany and captured. He was held in German prisons until he was liberated in June of 1945 by Gen. Patton's division.

Gaines received the Congressional Gold Medal from President George W. Bush in 2007. He also received the Purple Heart.

Gaines became a medical doctor as a civilian and worked as a surgeon for 17 years in New York.

In retirement, Gaines lived in Sun City West and Litchfield Park before moving to California.

Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy. (Photo: Toni Frissell)

In 2008, Gaines was interviewed for the Veterans History Project about his service. Watch a clip from that interview in the player above. Watch the full interview here.

Gaines (right) with another pilot. (Photo: Toni Frissell)

"Tuskegee Airmen," refers to the men and women, African-Americans and Caucasians, who were involved in the "Tuskegee Experience", the Army Air Corps program to train African Americans to fly and maintain combat aircraft." - Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

