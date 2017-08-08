Tucson's new LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk vandalized ahead of ceremony

The Rainbow Crosswalks in Tucson are the first in Arizona. They've been popping up across the country. (Photo: Jaime Tadeo)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson rainbow crosswalk painted to celebrate the LGBT community was vandalized hours before the city's dedication ceremony.

One of the city's two new crosswalks was vandalized either late Monday or early Tuesday.

A foam cup filled with paint was lying in the roadway next to the crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street and white paint was splattered onto the crosswalk.

Crews installed the crosswalks during the weekend. The project took years of discussion and planning. Tucson, the Southern Arizona Aids Foundation and Fourth Avenue teamed up to create the design.

The paint is said to last for at least three years.

PHOTOS: Rainbow crosswalk installed in Tucson

© 2017 Associated Press