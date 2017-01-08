Tucson to honor Giffords, shooting victims on anniversary

Former Ariz. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (Photo: 12 News file photo)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Sunday marks the sixth anniversary of the mass Tucson shooting targeting former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords that left six people dead.

The Jan. 8, 2011 shooting outside a supermarket left another 13 wounded, including Giffords, who was shot in the head.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will honor the event with the annual ringing of the bell for each victim at the city's central fire station. The January 8th Memorial Foundation will host a "human embrace event" at Hi Corbett Field. Both events are on Sunday.

The foundation is planning a large-scale memorial in downtown Tucson that leaders hope will be part of the National Park Service.

Giffords, who is partially paralyzed and suffers from a speech disorder, runs a group that aims to tighten gun laws.

Shooter Jared Loughner was sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.