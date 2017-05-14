Tucson police searching for possible police impersonator

(Photo: Thinkstock)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona officials are searching for a suspected police impersonator who handcuffed a woman during a fake traffic stop.

The woman told the Tucson Police Department that a man claiming to be an officer handcuffed to the back seat of his car Friday. The man later released her.

Investigators say they have not found evidence that the man is a law enforcement officer.

She described the suspect as a tall, tan skinned male, between the age of 20 and 30s.

Officials say he was last seen driving a bronze or gold sedan with red and blue lights mounted on the dashboard.

© 2017 Associated Press