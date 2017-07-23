Tucson police investigating shots fired at a downtown college campus

Pima Community College logo (Photo: Pima Community College)

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Community College, downtown campus in Tucson, was under lockdown after local police reported some shots were fired Sunday morning.

Sargent Kimberly Bay, with Tucson Police, tweeted that multiple officers and SWAT team were investigating.

PCC downtown campus CLOSED. Multiple ofcs & SWAT on scene investigating a shots fired report. School not open. No one should be on campus. pic.twitter.com/MGrsJnve9u — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) July 23, 2017

After responding to the shots fired call, officers found a person in the library with a gunshot wound.

There are no outstanding suspects.

The college is closed, no one should be on campus, since there are no classes today police said.

© 2017 KPNX-TV