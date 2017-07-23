KPNX
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Warning
Close

Tucson police investigating shots fired at a downtown college campus

12 News , KPNX 12:23 PM. MST July 23, 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Community College, downtown campus in Tucson, was under lockdown after local police reported some shots were fired Sunday morning.

Sargent Kimberly Bay, with Tucson Police, tweeted that multiple officers and SWAT team were investigating.

After responding to the shots fired call, officers found a person in the library with a gunshot wound.

There are no outstanding suspects.

The college is closed, no one should be on campus, since there are no classes today police said. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories