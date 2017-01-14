Tucson police: Armed bank robber tied up employees

The U.S. Bank where police say a male suspect walked in with a handgun, tied up several employees, then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and got away Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. (Photo: Tucson Police Department)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Both Tucson police detectives and FBI agents are investigating an armed bank robbery.

Officials say a male suspect walked into the U.S. Bank at 7685 E. Broadway with a handgun.

Once inside police say the suspect tied up several employees.

He then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and got away.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or the FBI.

Officials are currently working on a description of the suspect.

No one was injured.

It's unclear how many customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

Officials say witnesses called 911 shortly after 4pm.

