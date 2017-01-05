Tucson police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside home

(Photo: Thinkstock)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police say two men were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a midtown shooting early Thursday morning.

Police found the victims in the front yard of a home after multiple 911 calls reported shots being fired near Swan Road and 22nd Street.

Police say initial reports indicate the men were shot after an argument between two groups of people.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the shooting might be related to gangs.

