Tucson officer caught up in prostitution probe loses certification

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson police officer caught up in an investigation into a prostitution ring has given up his certification to serve as an officer in Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Star reports, that the board that oversees police certifications has accepted a consent agreement with Oscar Ramos.

He was one of eight police employees who was fired or resigned after an investigation revealed they were customers of or had knowledge of illegal massage parlors.

Documents from the board say Ramos acknowledged he used "these services, knowing they offered sex acts in exchange for additional money."

The board agreed to a three-month suspension of Officer Vincent Valenzuela's certification.

Documents say an investigation revealed Valenzuela had a personal relationship with the alleged operator of a massage business that authorities say offered sexual acts.

