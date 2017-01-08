Tucson honors Giffords, shooting victims on sixth anniversary

Thousands Form "Human Embrace," on six year anniversary of Jan. 8, 2011 Tucson shooting. (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. - It looks and sounds like a pep rally, but it's Tucson's way of grieving and remembering in a different way.

Thousands gathered for a forward-thinking memorial, not to forget the past but to embrace the future. That is exactly how former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords wants the day to be thought of.

"Move forward," Giffords said in an exclusive interview with KVOA News in Tucson.

Giffords' husband Mark Kelly echoed that sentiment.

"Don't worry so much about the past. We're both focused on the future and how we can have a positive impact," Kelly told KVOA.

Through an online pledge, Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly vow to either make Congress do something about gun violence in our nation, or elect a new congress.

It’s not easy to be optimistic when gun violence continues to rock communities big and small. From Aurora, to Newtown, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. The debate is ongoing.

Which brings us back to Tucson, where anger is NOT at the forefront.

Thousands dressed in white formed a symbol of human embrace.

"Our community was so unique in the way we supported the survivors and the families of victims," Pat Simon told KVOA during the memorial. Simon is one of the 13 survivors of the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting.

A temporary memorial, permanently etched in a photograph, six years later.

