Tucson football player killed in crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson say a college football player is dead following a car collision on Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan Waddell. Waddell played football at Pima Community College.

Police believe Waddell ran a red light. His passenger, a football player at the University of Arizona, was injured.

Tucson police have reported 42 car deaths this year, compared to 40 in all of 2016.

© 2017 KPNX-TV