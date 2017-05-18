Tucson doctor pleads guilty to forging narcotic prescriptions

Dr. Loren Scott Wessel purchased more than 5,000 oxycodone tablets and forged prescriptions to feed his own addiction. (Photo: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

A Tucson podiatrist pleaded guilty Thursday to filling forged prescriptions for narcotics at a Tucson pharmacy.

According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a veterinary supply company contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration Phoenix Division last June after Dr. Loren Scott Wessel purchased more than 5,000 oxycodone tablets. Wessel forged prescriptions for narcotics using the name of a local doctor. Investigators believe Wessel was writing the prescriptions to feed his own addiction and not providing oxycodone to others.

Wessel will be sentenced on July 14 for his forgery charge, a class four felony in Pima County Superior Court. He faces 1 to 3.75 years in prison. Wessel will also surrender his DEA license to prescribe narcotics.

The attorney general's office reported a state grand jury indicted Wessel last September on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, acquisition of a narcotic drug by fraud, and forgery.

