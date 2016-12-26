Trump's presidential race is story of the year in Arizona

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - The presidential campaign of Donald Trump dominated the national political landscape this year as the celebrity businessman rode a wave of dissatisfaction with the political establishment to the White House.

It also was hard to miss his candidacy in Arizona.

Trump made seven visits to the state during his campaign. Arizona became a crucible for hard-line immigration policies as he tapped into conservative frustrations over border issues.

His rallies attracted boisterous crowds and demonstrations.

The presidential race was the biggest news story in the state this year, during which several other news events gained the spotlight.

Those include long lines during the presidential primary, the criminal charges and then political defeat of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and a trial against the twin polygamous towns on the Arizona-Utah border.

