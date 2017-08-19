Trump visit: Yuma first, then onward to Phoenix rally

YUMA, Ariz. - Air Force One will land in Yuma prior to President Donald Trump's Phoenix rally scheduled for Tuesday evening.
According to a White House press release, the president will arrive in Yuma at Marine Corps Air Station at 1 p.m.
The Phoenix rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.
In wake of the violence in Charlottesville last weekend, there's been some questions about what security will look like at the event.
READ: How law enforcement is preparing for Trump's visit to Phoenix
12 News will be covering Trump's visit as it unfolds Tuesday.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs