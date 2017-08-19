Trump visit: Yuma first, then onward to Phoenix rally

KPNX
YUMA, Ariz. - Air Force One will land in Yuma prior to President Donald Trump's Phoenix rally scheduled for Tuesday evening. 

According to a White House press release, the president will arrive in Yuma at Marine Corps Air Station at 1 p.m. 

The Phoenix rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.

In wake of the violence in Charlottesville last weekend, there's been some questions about what security will look like at the event. 

