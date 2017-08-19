Trump visit: Yuma first, then onward to Phoenix rally

YUMA, Ariz. - Air Force One will land in Yuma prior to President Donald Trump's Phoenix rally scheduled for Tuesday evening.

According to a White House press release, the president will arrive in Yuma at Marine Corps Air Station at 1 p.m.

The Phoenix rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.

In wake of the violence in Charlottesville last weekend, there's been some questions about what security will look like at the event.

12 News will be covering Trump's visit as it unfolds Tuesday.

