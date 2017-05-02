Trial lawyer: Why Steven Jones' mistrial isn't double jeopardy, other insights

Steven Jones and his defense team leave the courtroom after Judge Dan Slayton denied their request for a mistrial a second time, April 27, 2017. (Photo: Lucas Mullikin/12 News)

What's the difference between a mistrial and double jeopardy?

Commenters watching our live coverage of the Steven Jones trial wondered why the judge's ruling of a mistrial Tuesday wasn't considered double jeopardy.

Attorney James Goodnow said there's a clear distinction between the ruling of a mistrial and double jeopardy: The jury hasn't made a conviction or acqulttal.

"It didn't get to what we call 'ultimate resolution' in this case," Goodnow said. "So when you have a hung jury, the law treats it as if it's an incomplete legal process, so you won't have double jeopardy come into play just by virtue of this hung jury."

Goodnow also gave some insight on what to expect in the Jones trial going forward.

A trial date of Aug. 1 has been set, but Judge Dan Slayton said he expects that to change. Goodnow said he wouldn't be surprised if it was pushed out to the end of the year.

The prosecution could also decide to try Jones on lesser charges to increase the likelihood of conviction. Goodnow said about 90 percent of criminal trials end in a conviction, so the mistrial could lead the prosecution to decide there simply isn't enough evidence to go for first-degree murder in the retrial.

It appears Jones will remain outside of jail, as he was throughout this trial.

