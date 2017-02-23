TopGolf headed to Tucson

KPNX
KVOA (NBC) , KPNX 10:54 AM. MST February 23, 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. - The popular golf entertainment venue, TopGolf is making its way to Tucson this Fall.

The new TopGolf will be located in Marana at Thornydale and River Road, and they hope to open Fall 2017.

This will be an addition to TopGolf 's two other Arizona locations -- Scottsdale and Gilbert.

The venue offers over a hundred hitting bays, a restaurant and bars and lounges. The facility is geared to both adults and children.

