Tonopah couple accused of sexual encounters with 15-year-old baby sitter

PHOENIX (AP) - A Tonopah married couple are accused of sexual exploitation with a minor and other crimes stemming from alleged encounters with a teenage baby sitter.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the female baby sitter was 15 in May when the first of two alleged sexual encounters occurred with 27-year-old Jeffery James Swartz and 23-year-old Samantha Ohlman at the couple's home. The girl has since turned 16.



Swartz and Ohman were arrested on suspicion of one count each of sexual conduct with a minor, furnishing obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.



Swartz and Ohlman remained jailed Friday in lieu of $25,000 bond each. Neither had a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations when they made initial court appearances.

