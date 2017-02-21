Tohono O'odham outlines Arizona border wall opposition

Fence lining the Arizona Mexico border. (Photo: 12 news)

SELLS, Ariz. - The Tohono O'odham Nation has made known its stance on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall: Not on our land.

The tribal nation posted a video Sunday on YouTube titled "There's No O'odham Word for Wall," expressing the group's opposition to the wall along the border which bisects the nation's reservation land.

A Tuesday release which accompanied the video outlined efforts from the nation to support border enforcement measures other than a wall.

Officials in the video said the people of the Tohono O'odham Nation would be negatively affected by a border wall because they cross the border while staying on reservation land during their day-to-day life.

The video also outlined potential environmental and ecological issues that could arise if a wall were built, keeping animals from crossing the border and preventing water from flowing onto reservation land.

In the release, the Tohono O'odham Nation Charman Edward D. Manuel said:

“This video provides insight on the many reasons why the Tohono O’odham Nation can not and will not support a fortified border wall. The Nation remains committed to working together to protect the border using proven and successful techniques. We invite the President and his Administration to visit the Nation, see these challenges firsthand, and begin a productive dialogue for moving forward.”

Watch the video here:

