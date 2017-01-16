Three hikers rescued after night lost on Peralta Trail

(L-R): Jason Nicholls, Jonathon Trethewey, and Todd Adair were found safe on January 16, 2017, after spending the night lost on Peralta Trail in the Superstitions. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said three hikers who were missing overnight have been rescued on Peralta Trail near Gold Canyon.

A spokesperson for PCSO said the hikers were "cold, wet, and tired," but no injuries were reported.

The hikers, Jonathan Trethewey, Jason Nicholls, and Todd Adair, said Monday they got lost in a white out overnight, but are otherwise fine.

Crews went out to search for the three men early Monday morning. Rescue efforts were hampered by heavy fog.

More search and rescue members, including DPS Rangers, joined the search around 6 a.m.

The men are trail runners, according to the sheriff's office.

The Peralta Trail is located in the Superstition Mountains.

Peralta Trailhead map. (Photo: Google)

