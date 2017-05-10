Threatening note found in bathroom of Arizona school

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

LEUPP, Ariz. - The Navajo Police Department is investigating a threatening letter found in a Leupp, Arizona school.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist the Navajo Police Department and the BIA Leupp School with a possible threat at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Coconino County Sheriff Commander of Operations Rex Gilliland tells 12 News someone with the school found a letter in a restroom threatening that there would be a shooting at the school.

The Sheriff’s Office immediately sent two deputies to Leupp to assist the Navajo Police Department until they could get other officers on scene.

At this point, the investigation into the threatening note will be conducted by the Navajo Police Department.

There are two schools in Leupp. The note was found at the BIA school, not the Flagstaff Unified school.

This investigation is ongoing.

