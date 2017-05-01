This small Arizona town was voted best in the Southwest

Ajo Historical Society Museum (Photo: brewbooks via Flickr)

Just a two-hour drive from Phoenix in south central Arizona is a former copper mining hub, the so-called "heart of the Sonoran Desert," and the Southwest's newly crowned best small town, according to popular vote.

Situated nearly 15 miles north of the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument with a population of roughly 3,000, Ajo (Spanish for garlic) topped a pool of 20 other small towns (even a beach-front town in California) in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Best Southwestern Small Town poll.

"A copper mining hub in the early 20th century, Ajo is today a picturesque getaway in the Sonoran Desert and the gateway to Organ Pipe Cactus and Sonoran Desert National Monuments," 10Best writes. "A large central plaza is surrounded by Spanish Colonial architecture, including a mission-style church, and the town's history is on display at the Ajo Historical Society Museum."

Two other Arizona small towns also made the list: Bisbee at No. 2 and Tubac at No. 9.

The full top 10 list:

1. Ajo, Ariz.

2. Bisbee, Ariz.

3. Virginia City, Nev.

4. Cloudcroft, N.M.

5. Madrid, N.M.

6. Taos, N.M.

7. Creede, Colo.

8. Genoa, Nev.

9. Tubac, Ariz.

10. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

