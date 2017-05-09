This small Arizona town was named the prettiest in the state

Uptown Bisbee, Arizona. (Photo: Clay Gilliland via Flickr)

Nope, not Sedona.

Although breathtakingly beautiful, Sedona is apparently not the prettiest town in Arizona. That distinction belongs to a town that's a lot farther south.

Just a few minutes drive from the Mexico border stands the small, former-mining-turned-artistic town of Bisbee -- Arizona's prettiest. At least, according to one website.

The Daily Meal -- a website that specializes in "all things food and drink," including restaurants, recipes, chefs, food trends and travel guides -- named the prettiest towns in every state. According to its slideshow, Bisbee took home Arizona's beauty crown.

"What began as a bustling mining town in the Mule Mountains is now a quaint town of artists and old architectural styles," the website wrote. "The city’s history is visually present, with old saloons and brothels from the mining period finding new purposes, such as the Bisbee’s Brewery Gulch."

And although it may be a small town, Bisbee is no stranger to the spotlight recently. It came in second place in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Best Southwestern Small Town poll.

