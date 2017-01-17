This Arizona ski resort just took the worst part out of tubing

The new Sunrise Tubing Hill Expericence features a pulley to take you and your tube to the top of the hill. (Photo: Sunrise Ski Resort)

WHITE MOUNTAINS, Ariz. - The future is here. An Arizona ski resort just eliminated the worst part of tubing downhill in the snow.

The Sunrise Tubing Hill Experience at Lake Ono has a pulley that bring you and your tube to the top of the hill. No more huffing and puffing to get your tube in position. Watch the video above to see it in action.

Now you can slide down the hill over and over, at speeds approaching 40 miles per hour, Sunrise Ski Resort says. Sunrise isn't the first to do this, but it's awesome to have in Arizona.

The tubing experience is open every day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tubes are available for rent, starting at $15 for two hours.

Sunrise Ski Resort also has downhill skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, sleigh rides, sledding and ice fishing. It's 218 miles from Phoenix.

