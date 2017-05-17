Thieves break in to Yarnell Church donation box for second time

Security camera footage shows a man attempting to access a church donation box on May 4, 2017, in Yarnell, Ariz. (Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

YARNELL, Ariz.- For the second time in about three months thieves have broken into a cash donation box at the Shrine of the Mountain Church in Yarnell.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a caretaker told deputies that on May 4, at about 3 a.m. someone attempted to enter the box. An alarm was activated, but the caretaker didn't confirm the theft until daylight.

This is the second reported incident. During the first break in, which occurred in late January or early February, several hundred dollars were taken.

Deputies say the main door of the strong box had been forced open, but the cash was still there. YCSO says the alarm activation may have caused the suspect to flee.

A nighttime security video of the incident was recovered. It's believed the primary suspect -- a man -- was assisted by woman lookout. Both concealed their identities with various types of clothing.

The link to the video is here: https://youtu.be/2h7Ikep4uQg.

If anyone has information on the theft, you're encouraged to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260, or report tips anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Refer to case number 17-015545.

© 2017 KPNX-TV