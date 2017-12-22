These were the top baby names in Arizona this year

Cute little newborn baby boy lying on bed, sleeping, hands up. Close up. (Photo: Halfpoint/Thinkstock, Halfpoint)

The top baby names for girls and boys born in Arizona are unchanged this year.

For the second year in a row, Liam is the most popular name for baby boys and Emma for baby girls, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Rounding out the top five for girls names were Isabella, Olivia, Mia and Ava. For boys, the top five included Noah, Sebastian, Alexander and Daniel.

Earlier this fall, the website Nameberry released its top names nationally, with Atticus coming in first for boys and Olivia number one for girls.

The Arizona lists are based on baby names on birth certificates submitted in the state so far this year. DHS will release a verified list in February of the top names of 2017, according to a release from the department.

Top 20 girls names:

1. Emma

2. Isabella

3. Olivia

4. Sophia

5. Mia

6. Ava

7. Emily

8. Evelyn

9. Amelia

10. Charlotte

11. Scarlett

12. Victoria

13. Sofia

14. Penelope

15. Abigail

16. Camila

17. Harper

18. Mila

19. Aria

20. Luna

Top 20 boys names:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Sebastian

4. Alexander

5. Daniel

6. Oliver

7. Julian

8. Benjamin

9. Logan

10. Elijah

11. Ethan

12. Michael

13. Aiden

14. James

15. Mateo

16. Jacob

17. Santiago

18. Isaac

19. Luke

20. Mason

