These were the top baby names in Arizona this year

The top baby names for girls and boys born in Arizona are unchanged this year.
For the second year in a row, Liam is the most popular name for baby boys and Emma for baby girls, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Rounding out the top five for girls names were Isabella, Olivia, Mia and Ava. For boys, the top five included Noah, Sebastian, Alexander and Daniel.
Earlier this fall, the website Nameberry released its top names nationally, with Atticus coming in first for boys and Olivia number one for girls.
The Arizona lists are based on baby names on birth certificates submitted in the state so far this year. DHS will release a verified list in February of the top names of 2017, according to a release from the department.
Top 20 girls names:
1. Emma
2. Isabella
3. Olivia
4. Sophia
5. Mia
6. Ava
7. Emily
8. Evelyn
9. Amelia
10. Charlotte
11. Scarlett
12. Victoria
13. Sofia
14. Penelope
15. Abigail
16. Camila
17. Harper
18. Mila
19. Aria
20. Luna
Top 20 boys names:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Sebastian
4. Alexander
5. Daniel
6. Oliver
7. Julian
8. Benjamin
9. Logan
10. Elijah
11. Ethan
12. Michael
13. Aiden
14. James
15. Mateo
16. Jacob
17. Santiago
18. Isaac
19. Luke
20. Mason
